Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BBWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

