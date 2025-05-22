Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Price

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 125 ($1.68) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.77) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of LON:VIC opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.12) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.64. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 72.91 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £282.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victorian Plumbing Group

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Daniel Barton bought 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,999.08 ($13,408.98). Company insiders own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.