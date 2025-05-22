Best 5G Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy technology and infrastructure for fifth-generation wireless networks. These firms include telecommunications carriers, network-equipment suppliers, semiconductor makers and tower operators whose products and services enable faster data speeds, lower latency and expanded connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. 26,617,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,524,425. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.75. 2,388,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.90. 5,299,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,354,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

