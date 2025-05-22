Best Airline Stocks To Watch Now – May 19th

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group, RTX, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, Ryanair, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent equity shares in publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their performance is typically cyclical and sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, economic conditions, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,894,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,877,174. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. 2,739,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,351. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,194. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.23. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $253.59.

Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

RYAAY stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,383. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12.

