Best Bank Stocks To Research – May 19th

Invesco QQQ, Discover Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Capital One Financial are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are publicly traded shares of banks and other deposit-taking financial institutions. They represent ownership stakes that entitle investors to dividends and voting rights, and their performance is driven by factors like interest-rate margins, loan quality, economic cycles and regulatory conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.06. 24,718,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,767,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.15. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

NYSE DFS traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $197.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $265.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $737.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,274,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,600,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $337.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.94.

