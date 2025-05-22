Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 19th

Get alerts:

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, Backblaze, GoPro, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that provide data storage, backup, and file‐sharing services over the internet rather than on local servers. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to firms that operate large-scale, remotely managed data centers and offer subscription‐based storage solutions to businesses and consumers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 460,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,204. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $175.45. 124,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,463. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.39. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $105.76 and a 1 year high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. 859,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 0.46. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. 107,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,658. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GPRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,988. GoPro has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

Shares of SFWL remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,099. Shengfeng Development has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

