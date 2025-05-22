Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – May 19th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deliver products and services to protect networks, computers, and data from unauthorized access, malware, and cyberattacks. These firms offer solutions such as firewalls, antivirus software, encryption, intrusion-detection systems, and security consulting. Investors often view them as a growth-oriented, defensive sector given the rising frequency and sophistication of digital threats. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,955,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,024,006. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.04. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.36. 837,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,838. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.36, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $192.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,795. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16.

