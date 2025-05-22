Best Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – May 19th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Target, Walt Disney, Roblox, SEA, Charter Communications, and Arista Networks are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in creating, producing, and distributing entertainment content and experiences—ranging from film studios, television networks, and music labels to streaming platforms, video game developers, and theme parks. Their performance reflects consumer demand for media and leisure, with stock prices influenced by factors such as box office returns, subscriber growth, advertising revenue, and the strength of content libraries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.56. 7,902,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,322,422. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $292.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.10. 3,417,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,740. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,507. The company has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.16. 4,058,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. Roblox has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SEA stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,718. SEA has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.33. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $266.06 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

