Best Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 20th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Cummins, Energy Transfer, and NuScale Power are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. They typically include firms developing electrolyzers, fuel-cell systems and related infrastructure that support a low-carbon “hydrogen economy.” Investors view these equities as a way to gain exposure to the long-term growth potential and technological innovation in clean-energy markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,522,422. The company has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $459.81. 504,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,109. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.56.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.67. 365,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,683. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.58.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 6,590,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,186. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $32.30.

