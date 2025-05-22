Best Penny Stocks To Research – May 20th

Get alerts:

NeurAxis, Edible Garden, TeraWulf, Bloomz, and BigBear.ai are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small-cap companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share. Because they often have limited liquidity, sparse public information and minimal regulatory oversight, they carry high risk and are prone to sharp price swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

NeurAxis (NRXS)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXS traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,644,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,105. NeurAxis has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.34.

Edible Garden (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Shares of EDBL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,782,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,091,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.00.

Bloomz (BLMZ)

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games.

Shares of BLMZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 733,036,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Bloomz has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,212,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,755,040. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

