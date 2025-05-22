BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels.

