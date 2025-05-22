Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 9,694,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,874,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Trading Down 9.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.70% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.