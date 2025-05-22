Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.20. 815,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,046,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.40 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $50,048.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,664.34. The trade was a 10.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.