Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or provide services around blockchain technology. These firms may operate cryptocurrency mining operations, offer distributed-ledger platforms, or build enterprise applications that use blockchain for secure transactions and data management. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of decentralized networks and related digital-asset services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,192,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,200,270. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 4.74.

