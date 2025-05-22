BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.36 and last traded at C$23.44. Approximately 7,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 112,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

