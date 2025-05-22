Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

BOLT stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.