Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.9%
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
