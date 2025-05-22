Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $32,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,141,000 after purchasing an additional 511,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,752,000 after purchasing an additional 532,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,446.64. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $561,900. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.