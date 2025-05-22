Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Price Target at $229.80

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMI. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:BMI opened at $243.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.63. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $249.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,462,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

