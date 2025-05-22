Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$63.50

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Sandra Anne Haskins sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$302,631.14. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.63, for a total transaction of C$51,590.14. Insiders have sold a total of 8,672 shares of company stock worth $460,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.
