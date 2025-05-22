Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $68.87

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

