Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$21.67

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.82.

FM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada raised First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00. Also, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$19.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.84. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.81 and a 1 year high of C$23.28.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

