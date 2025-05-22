Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $8.00

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 5.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,147 shares of company stock worth $182,284. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

