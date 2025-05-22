Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $211.91

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:INSP opened at $146.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $175.97. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

