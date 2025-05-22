Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $97.72

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meritage Homes Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $64.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.50. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

