Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target at $141.00

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $156.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.