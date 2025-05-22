Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $8.30

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.
PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
PTON stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.25.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
