Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $103.00

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.5%

Planet Fitness stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,169,000 after buying an additional 2,570,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,407 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $130,376,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 62.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $100,009,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.