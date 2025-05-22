Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $344.35

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.35.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $341.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $544,937,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $404,288,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

