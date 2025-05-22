Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) PT at $131.20

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.30. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

