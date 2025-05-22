Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $35.38

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other news, Director John Zupo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,618.52. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at $243,077,764.25. The trade was a 34.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $131,219,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.