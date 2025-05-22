Brokers Offer Predictions for Bit Digital FY2025 Earnings

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $493.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Bit Digital by 203.8% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,089,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 730,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bit Digital by 62.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 899,967 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Bit Digital by 14.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 273,480 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bit Digital by 815.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 180,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Bit Digital by 112.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

