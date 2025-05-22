Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Shares Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Down 9.9%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.
