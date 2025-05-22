California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on California Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

California Resources Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,953,000 after acquiring an additional 225,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after acquiring an additional 845,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 248,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

