Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $115.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $98.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $824,860. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,606,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,388 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,882,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 400,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

