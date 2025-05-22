Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $37.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Campbell’s traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 4224776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell’s from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,877,000 after acquiring an additional 494,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,273,000 after purchasing an additional 531,281 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Campbell’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,229,000 after acquiring an additional 320,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

