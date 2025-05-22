Cantor Fitzgerald Expects Increased Earnings for Septerna

Get Septerna alerts:

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Septerna in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.01). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Septerna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.11) per share.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie purchased 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,116.38. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $202,816.38. This trade represents a 20.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 41,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,606. The trade was a 65.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,846 shares of company stock worth $381,815. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $160,205,000. TRV GP V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $142,337,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Septerna by 79.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,396,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after buying an additional 1,944,100 shares during the last quarter. TRV GP VI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Septerna by 33.6% in the first quarter. TRV GP VI LLC now owns 4,211,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after buying an additional 1,059,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Septerna by 20.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 533,055 shares during the last quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

