Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Gossamer Bio FY2025 Earnings

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 526,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

