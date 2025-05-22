Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts PVLA FY2025 Earnings

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Palvella Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will earn ($2.60) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $2.66.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of PVLA stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $29.27.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,232.23. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVLA. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

