Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 0.3%

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Shares of OTC:JTKWY opened at $4.34 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.