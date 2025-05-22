Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
