Capital One Financial Has Negative View of CRC Q3 Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for California Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

CRC stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

In related news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after acquiring an additional 225,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after acquiring an additional 845,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 248,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

