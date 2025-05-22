Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

LON CNE opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of £184.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.89. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.77 ($4.58).

In other news, insider Sachin Mistry bought 6,491 shares of Capricorn Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £14,410.02 ($19,324.15). Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

