Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
In other news, insider Sachin Mistry bought 6,491 shares of Capricorn Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £14,410.02 ($19,324.15). Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
