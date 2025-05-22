Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $430.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $430.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 110.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $450.43 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $313.89 and a 1 year high of $474.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.94. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

