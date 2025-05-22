Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 19th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, International Game Technology, Richtech Robotics, and Agilysys are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning and operating casino resorts and gaming facilities. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the gaming and hospitality industry, where revenue depends on factors such as tourism, local regulations, and consumer discretionary spending. Like other leisure-sector equities, casino stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles and changes in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.78. The company had a trading volume of 505,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion and a PE ratio of 86.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. 3,037,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,903. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 476,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,368. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

International Game Technology (IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. International Game Technology has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $24.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGT

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

NASDAQ RR traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $2.38. 5,726,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,096,925. The stock has a market cap of $271.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of -5.19. The company has a current ratio of 39.74, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Agilysys (AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Shares of AGYS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 126,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,933. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Further Reading