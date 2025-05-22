CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of CAVA Group worth $33,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after buying an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after buying an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,516,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 182.17 and a beta of 3.28. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

