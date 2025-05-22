Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $301.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 430.2% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in Cencora by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $291.43 on Monday. Cencora has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

