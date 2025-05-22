Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,230 shares of company stock worth $8,903,734 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

