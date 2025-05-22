Comparing Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Burford Capital has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Burford Capital and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dividends

Burford Capital presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.57%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Burford Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Burford Capital pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crescent Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 34.81% 8.07% 4.28% Crescent Capital BDC 37.32% 11.90% 5.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Burford Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and Crescent Capital BDC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $410.92 million 6.98 $610.52 million $0.93 14.11 Crescent Capital BDC $83.50 million 6.86 $83.84 million $1.34 11.53

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Crescent Capital BDC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.