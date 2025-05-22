Comparing Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Volatility & Risk

Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Lennar 11.10% 13.93% 9.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Lennar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial $7.89 billion 0.31 $274.71 million N/A N/A Lennar $35.76 billion 0.75 $3.93 billion $13.73 7.37

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Dividends

Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lennar pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lennar beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It retails sportswear, outdoor, and leisure products; and operates a sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and corporate management consultation services. Further, it trades in footwear. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it involves in the fund investment activity; and originates and sells into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.