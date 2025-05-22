Comparing Life360 (LIF) and The Competition

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Life360 to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Life360 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 -4.72% -4.03% -3.16% Life360 Competitors -158.77% -1,791.07% -8.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $396.88 million -$28.17 million 675.67 Life360 Competitors $5.40 billion $11.45 million 35.58

This table compares Life360 and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Life360’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Life360. Life360 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Life360 and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 0 7 1 3.13 Life360 Competitors 922 4839 6372 172 2.47

Life360 presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.13%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Life360’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Life360 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Life360 beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

