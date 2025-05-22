Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives $395.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.07.

CPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $328.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 1,302.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,218,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corpay by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,801,000 after buying an additional 1,047,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corpay by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,651,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $241,739,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Corpay by 38,235.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 558,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

